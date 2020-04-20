New online resource supports children's mental health

SUPPORT: The Sparklers at Home project aims to help teachers comfortably connect with families about the importance of children's wellbeing. Photo: Supplied

A new online resource has been established for families and teachers to support young Cantabrians' wellbeing during the global pandemic.

The Sparklers at Home project aims to help teachers connect with whānau about the importance of looking after children's mental health in a safe and comfortable way.

WELLBEING: Anna Mowat, of mental health campaign All Right? leads the Sparklers at Home project. Photo: Supplied

Led by family advisor Anna Mowat, of mental health campaign All Right?, the project involved the Canterbury District Health Board, The Mental Health Foundation, school teachers and counsellors.

Mrs Mowat said the project was only launched two weeks ago and the resources available have been popular among teachers so far.

"They love it, they think it's fun and easy to do. It gives them permission to talk about wellbeing because people usually shy away from the topic. Even the words 'mental health' can be frightening," she said.

"It's usually talked about in a serious way, but if we normalise it, kids and teachers are able to talk about tough topics like emotions or finding calm without feeling like it's too hard."

Sparklers, the overall project, was created in 2017 in response to the Canterbury earthquakes, and how the event impacted children and young people.

Reports of children's emotional and behavioural issues either at home or school, such as acting out, showing insecurities and worries or sleep troubles sparked the conversation about creating an accessible resource to support young people's wellbeing.

Originally a classroom toolkit for teachers, Sparklers at Home was redesigned for home use during the lockdown and beyond and contains activities such as DIY planners, tips and tricks, as well as fun resources on how to regulate emotions.

Said Mrs Mowat: "Funnily, we only talk about calming down after we've had a meltdown. But everyone has wellbeing - the earlier we understand it and how to improve it, the better.

"This is a good time to do some reflecting. Notice that we're tired and that it may be hard for us at the moment, but keep things light, fun and calm; have a plan when things go haywire."

Sparklers at Home has since been endorsed by the prime minister and the Ministry of Education on social media as a valuable resource during these "tough" times.

Guilt was a common feeling among parents, especially as families were getting used to homeschooling over the lockdown, but Mrs Mowat said wellbeing needed to be prioritised.

"There's always that strive for perfection, so this is a nice way to let go of some of that stuff and see what freedom creates for us."

Sparklers at Home can be found at: https://sparklers.org.nz/parenting/