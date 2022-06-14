New picnic tables for Banks Peninsula beach

Wainui is on the western side of Akaroa harbour. Photo: Christchurch City Libraries

Te Pātaka o Rākaihautū Banks Peninsula Community Board has approved a grant of $2000 from its 2021-22 discretionary response fund to the Wainui Residents Association for picnic tables.

The association is keen to promote and facilitate outdoor recreation at Wainui’s main beach over the summer season and is planning to install five new tables.

It wants to encourage people to use the entire foreshore from the sandy beach to Wainui Stream, which will help reduce road and parking congestion and improve safety.

The project is estimated to cost $4202, and $2450 was requested from the community board.

Other funds have been raised through sponsorship and fundraising initiatives.

The residents association represents 400 permanent and holiday home residents.

It also arranges community activities such as boat races, dances, fetes and barbecues, and manages the community hall.

-By Mick Jensen