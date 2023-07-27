A new platform for online recruitment

Cindy Aitchison. Photo: Supplied

An enterprising Christchurch woman has launched an online recruiting business that offers a simple, cost-effective way for jobseekers and employers to connect.

Cindy Aitchison came up with the idea for Gigit HQ as she saw an opportunity for a recruiting platform that would benefit both small businesses and jobseekers, at the same time avoiding the high advertising costs and fees that come with recruitment agencies and other online platforms.

It works through the Gigit HQ apps, which can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play or via the Gigit HQ website. As Aitchison explains, one app gives employers a platform to advertise jobs, and the other gives jobseekers a platform to post their CV and job preferences. They are posted on the apps for easy access from your mobile phone.

There is also a freephone number, 0508 444847, with a real person on the line offering help, Aitchison says.

“I wanted it to be people friendly, and not cost a lot. The employers’ app enables them to find suitable jobseekers, and if they are advertising a job, there is only the one-time cost of $69.99 for the advertisement, with no extra fee,” she explains.

“A point of difference is that it allows for employers to hire contractors, and for jobseekers wanting contract work to find suitable work.

“For example, a student might be looking for part-time contract work in the holidays, which might be just what a small business is looking for at a busy time.”

Another point of difference, Aitchison says, is that recruitment agencies are not allowed to advertise on the employers’ app.

“It is also different from Facebook in that everyone who wants to post on the apps is verified through an email address and phone number.

“For me, it’s all about the little people. I felt that for small to medium businesses there was a need in the recruitment area, and this is also a way for them to promote their business.”

Gigit HQ is running a competition whereby any business that signs up on the app has a one-in-five chance of winning five months of free job posts. And every 100th person that signs on to the employee app will win a $50 grocery voucher – up to 2500 people (terms and conditions apply).