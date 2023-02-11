New search for missing plane

Brian Chadwick's Dragonfly-type plane went missing between Christchurch and Milford Sound on February 12, 1962. Photo: Edna Bates / SUPPLIED Richard Waugh

As another anniversary is marked of one of the country’s biggest aircraft mysteries a new search will get under way.

Captain Brian Chadwick and his four passengers — including a honeymoon couple — took off in a De Havilland DH90A Dragonfly ZK-AFB on February 12, 1962 from Christchurch International Airport but went missing on a tourist flight to Milford Sound.

Senior Sergeant Mark Kirkwood said the search would be undertaken in late February.

Over the years many searches have happened but they have all come up short with no real sign of where the plane came to trouble.

The Dragonfly mystery continues to endure: an entrepreneurial pilot well-known in the South Island, pioneering air charter work in Milford Sound, scenic flying over mountainous terrain, and ongoing search initiatives.

A gathering will take place tomorrow in Christchurch. It was to mark the 60th anniversary last year but had to be cancelled due to the pandemic.