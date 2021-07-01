New threats aimed at Al-Noor Mosque taking toll on Muslims - leader

Photo: RNZ / Eden Fusitu'a

Canterbury's Muslim Association says it is working closely with police after fresh threats of violence were made against the Al Noor Mosque.

Police are investigating three separate reports of threats relating to the Christchurch mosque made over the past fortnight.

Association spokesperson Abdigani Ali said the ongoing security threats were taking a toll on the Muslim community.

Ali said support from the vast majority of New Zealanders, however, is heartening.

Police say anyone who sees anything suspicious should contact them.

The matters were reported to police either at or from a representative of Al Noor Mosque, Canterbury metro area commander superintendent Lane Todd said.

He said all three reports are being "actively followed up". They are not connected to one another.

Federation of Islamic Associations chair Abdur Razzaq reported one of the threats to police - an offensive image on the online forum 4chan.

The image is a selfie of a masked man posing in a car parked outside Al Noor Mosque, with accompanying comments that threatened violence to those inside.

The latest threats have coincided with the announcement of the government's proposed changes to hate speech laws.