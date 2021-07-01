Thursday, 1 July 2021

New threats aimed at Al-Noor Mosque taking toll on Muslims - leader

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Photo: RNZ / Eden Fusitu'a
    Photo: RNZ / Eden Fusitu'a
    Canterbury's Muslim Association says it is working closely with police after fresh threats of violence were made against the Al Noor Mosque.

    Police are investigating three separate reports of threats relating to the Christchurch mosque made over the past fortnight.

    Association spokesperson Abdigani Ali said the ongoing security threats were taking a toll on the Muslim community.

    Ali said support from the vast majority of New Zealanders, however, is heartening.

    Police say anyone who sees anything suspicious should contact them.

    The matters were reported to police either at or from a representative of Al Noor Mosque, Canterbury metro area commander superintendent Lane Todd said.

    He said all three reports are being "actively followed up". They are not connected to one another.

    Federation of Islamic Associations chair Abdur Razzaq reported one of the threats to police - an offensive image on the online forum 4chan.

    The image is a selfie of a masked man posing in a car parked outside Al Noor Mosque, with accompanying comments that threatened violence to those inside.

    The latest threats have coincided with the announcement of the government's proposed changes to hate speech laws.

     

    RNZ

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter