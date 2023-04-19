New US to NZ flights added, including direct Chch route

The Auckland to Los Angeles service will be operated on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. Photo: Supplied / United Airlines

United Airlines has announced two additional flights connecting New Zealand and the United States, including a direct South Island route.

The airline will launch an Auckland to Los Angeles service starting 28 October, with flights initially operating three times a week, increasing to four from early December.

The service will be operated on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

Starting 1 December, United will become the only airline to fly direct between the US and the South Island, with a Christchurch to San Francisco service.

The Chicago-based airline will fly the route three times a week on a 787-8 aircraft, for four months.

United currently operates one service to New Zealand, daily Auckland to San Francisco flights on a Boeing 777-200ER.

Christchurch Airport chief executive Justin Watson said the US travel market "is buoyant".

"Americans are travelling widely again and we know they want to experience what the South Island offers," he said.

Government data showed US visitors who entered the country through Christchurch spent 42 per cent more money in New Zealand and stayed 33 per cent longer, Watson said.

"Based on government data, the seasonal service is forecast to bring in $44 million in visitor spend for New Zealand, with $32 million of that in South Island regions."

He said the service would also help high-value exports from the South Island to the US, which could exceed 800 tonnes for the season.

"The service will make the west coast of America one flight away for South Islanders and we have every expectation the service will be well used in both directions."