New Year music festival announces lineup

University students from both Otago and Canterbury at the Cardrona Valley Rhythm & Alps concert venue in 2021. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Wanaka music festival Rhythm & Alps has announced its full lineup for the 13th iteration of its New Year celebration.

Joining the three-day event are New Zealand electronic duo Sachi, rock group No Cigar, London-based DJ and producer 33 Below, Christchurch DJ Beccie B, and the neurofunk drum and bass artist DJ Imanu.

An earlier lineup announcement included the likes of pop sensation Benee, iconic big band Fat Freddy’s Drop, and surf-psych collective Ocean Alley.

The festival begins on December 29.

The full lineup is. — 1 Drop Nation, 33 Below, Alice Agnes, Aunty El, Azifm, Azure, Beccie B, Benee, Bicep (DJ Set), Bontempo, Boombox DJS, Calibre, Channel Tres, Communicate, DJ Snakelegs, Disrupta, Emile, Fat Freddy’s Drop, Fleeced, FUBR, Hellcat Speedracer, Home Brew, Imanu, Kadyn Webster, Kaylee Bell, Kravis, Loefah, Lucy, Mono Era, My Baby, Nice Girl, No Cigar, No.r.f.o, Ocean Alley, Ortega, Paige Julia, Patella, Peking Duk, Ross From Friends (DJ Set), Sachi, Sam Wave, Scheme, Searlait, Sigma (DJ Set), Suune, Swamp 81, Synthony, The Norwesters, Tikka B2B Trivial, Yams and Yung Singh.