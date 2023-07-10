The New Zealand bird that dreams big

Big bird egg photo supplied.

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to sail the Pacific, ballet dance in Paris or stroll on the moon?

Ōtautahi author Carly Waddleton lets children’s imaginations run wild in her debut picture book ‘Dreams of a Moa.’ Illustrated by Megan Salole, the story comes to life as the moas dance through the pages.

Ms Waddleton says her inspiration for this curious book was her sons who were fascinated by the moa when they were younger. “We always went to the Canterbury Museum and they would ask so many questions about it that I would make up wild stories about what it was up to.

“Ever since I was little I would weave these strange and curious stories and read them out to my family. But it hasn’t been until the last few years that I’ve started putting time aside to hone my craft and actually pursue becoming a published author.”

This month, Ms Waddleton and Ms Salole will join young readers at Tūranga as they have the chance to meet a moa with big dreams.

Christchurch City Council Head of Libraries and Information Carolyn Robertson says children will be able to come along, meet the author and illustrator and listen to ‘Dreams of a Moa’ read aloud.

“Tamariki will also be able to take a close up look at a moa, as the Canterbury Museum have provided a giant moa egg, moa bones and a complete moa skeleton foot as part of the event,” says Ms Robertson.

“There will be colouring sheets and a range of activities for kids to learn remarkable facts about the moa.”

Dreams of a Moa, in association with Canterbury Museum, will be held at Tūranga on Tuesday 11 July, with a morning and an afternoon session. The free, drop in event is open to children four to eight years old.