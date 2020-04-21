Tuesday, 21 April 2020

Newshub mislabels Christchurch as Dunedin

    Kiwis were left giggling in their lounges following an unfortunate graphics error during a Newshub news bulletin on Covid-19.

    While 6pm news presenter Samantha Hayes professionally presented New Zealand's latest hospitalised Covid-19 cases, there was something wrong in the background on the graphics board.

    As the locations and numbers of hospitalised patients came up on screen, it appeared Dunedin had suddenly "extended its bubble" by relocating to Christchurch.

    Kiwis around the country captured the mishap and were quick to chime in on the error.

    "Holy moly! Did some geographical event happen during lockdown that I didn't notice???" one person from Dunedin wrote.

    Others chimed in blaming Dunedin itself, with one person saying: "Someone needs to speak to Dunedin about staying at home."

    Another added: "Dunedin's bubble is suddenly larger!!"

    To make matters worse, viewers pointed out Samantha Hayes grew up in Otago.

    Hayes grew up in Milton, just south of Dunedin.

    Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins joked on Twitter saying: "This is an outrage" and tagged Hayes' account.

    Hayes tweeted a contrite reply saying "My sincerest apologies Mayor Hawkins. Dunedin is certainly moving up in the world, just not geographically. I suspect I’ll also be apologising to Christchurch..."

     

