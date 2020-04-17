No bail in drug case for builder linked to Christchurch raid

A man arrested on a slew of drugs charges after police raided properties in Christchurch and Queenstown last week has been denied bail.

Philip Christopher Walters (53), whose occupation is listed on court documents as builder, appeared in the Queenstown District Court yesterday before Judge Michael Turner by audiovisual link from prison.

Judge Turner declined an application by the defendant’s lawyer, Hugo Young, for bail to a Queenstown address and further remanded Walters in custody until July 13.

Due to statutory suppression rules, none of the arguments from yesterday's bail application can be published.

Walters and Billy-Jean Todd (31) were arrested after a police raid involving 10 officers on a Fernhill home on April 7.

Methamphetamine and related equipment were recovered and a car seized.

A third person was arrested in Christchurch on the same day as part of what police say was a linked operation that began just after Christmas.

Todd was released on bail the same day, and is also due to next appear on July 13.

Walters faces charges of conspiring with Todd and Nathan Dane Heerdegen to supply methamphetamine, between September 1 last year and April 7 in Christchurch; possession of LSD for supply (jointly with Waianna Belinda Nathan and Todd), December 11 to 20 last year in Queenstown; possession of methamphetamine for supply (jointly with Nathan and Heerdegen), March 27 in Christchurch; possession of methamphetamine for supply, February 4 in Queenstown; failing to assist police with a search (cellphone), April 7 in Queenstown; and driving while forbidden, March 29 in Queenstown.

