No bull: Animal escapes saleyards, wanders to Chch park

Armed police have been called to a Christchurch park after a calf got loose.

NZ Herald photographer George Heard saw the incident unfold at Somerfield Park on Thursday morning.

"They're trying to control a bull that's got loose. I understand it has come down Barrington St.

"They think it might have come from the A & P showgrounds."

A bull at Somerfield Park. Photo: George Heard

Heard said police are waiting for Animal Control to arrive.

The animal escaped from the showgrounds and made its way to the park - about 6km away.

The steer took off overnight and it was noticed to be missing this morning.

He said there are a lot of children walking to school who have stopped for a look.