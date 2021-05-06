No bull: Animal escapes saleyards, wanders to Chch park

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
NZ Herald photographer George Heard saw the incident unfold at Somerfield Park on Thursday morning.
"They're trying to control a bull that's got loose. I understand it has come down Barrington St.
"They think it might have come from the A & P showgrounds."
Heard said police are waiting for Animal Control to arrive.
The animal escaped from the showgrounds and made its way to the park - about 6km away.
The steer took off overnight and it was noticed to be missing this morning.
He said there are a lot of children walking to school who have stopped for a look.