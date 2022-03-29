No decision yet on use of vaccine passes at Christchurch council facilities

Photo: Newsline

Christchurch City Council is yet to decide if it will continue to only allow people with vaccine passes to enter its public facilities.

Council chief executive Dawn Baxendale said it intends to make a decision on the use of the My Vaccine Pass on April 4. The Government announced last week it will be removing the mandatory My Vaccine Pass requirements from 11.59pm on April 4. But businesses, including councils, can still choose to use them.

The Waimakariri District Council has announced it will drop the vaccine pass requirement at its public venues and facilities from April 4. Ashburton district councillors will consider removing the mandate when they meet on April 6. The passes will no longer be required to enter Marlborough’s two libraries from April 4.

Said Baxendale: "We have begun the process of reviewing our current vaccine policy and are currently surveying staff on a range of options for protecting them and the public we serve through the next stage of the pandemic.

"As part of this process we are updating our risk assessment that we carried out in late 2021.

"This updated risk assessment, alongside the feedback we receive from staff, will help us to decide what protections we need to have in place.

"We intend to complete this review quickly and make a decision on whether we need to change our vaccine policy and the My Vaccine Pass requirements at our public facilities on 4 April."

Until then anyone eligible to be vaccinated will still require a My Vaccine Pass to access council facilities and workplaces, Baxendale said.