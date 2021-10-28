No locations of interest in Christchurch until 2pm

The Orchard Rd testing station near Christchurch Airport was full of cars on Thursday morning. Photo: George Heard

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health has said no locations of interest for Christchurch will be released until at least 2pm today.

Two people in Christchurch have returned positive Covid-19 tests - and had not been using the contact tracing app regularly, it has been confirmed.

And one may have been infectious in the community for almost two weeks.

At noon, a new round of locations of interest in Auckland were released but none in Christchurch.

The spokesperson has told the Herald the next round of locations will not be released until 2pm and they may include Christchurch.

The Ministry of Health was notified last night that there were two people in Christchurch with Covid-19.

They are both in the same household.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said one had travelled from Auckland on October 15 and infected a second person in their household.

Both people - in the same family - are both unvaccinated.

The first case returned a negative test before coming to the South Island but later became unwell.

Hipkins said the person travelled to Auckland for an authorised trip that involved the care of a child.

"This is the reality we are in in New Zealand, Covid-19 Delta is here, it is in the country," he said.

"There's no way to guarantee the virus won't make it's way out of Auckland."

Hipkins said it was a question of when, not if Delta made its way around the country.

He was notified about the Christchurch cases at about 10.30pm last night.

The line at Bishopdale New World was looking full at 11am. Photo: George Heard

A decision on Christchurch is expected at 1pm.

The local public health unit is gathering information from the cases to identify close contacts and exposure events, including any locations of interest.

They have been in contact with at least one other household.

The ministry will undertake a public health risk assessment of the situation this morning and a further update will be provided after that.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said earlier this morning that he had not ruled out a snap lockdown in a bid to contain the spread of the deadly Delta variant.

However, he later told the AM Show though that it is unlikely Christchurch would move alert levels.

He said the these cases could have well been infectious in the community for a period of time and while the extent of their movements were largely unknown interviews were ongoing.