Nominations for community board by-election opening

Sally Buck's (seated in black) replacement as the Waikura/Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board Central Ward representative will be found on Friday, October 16. Photo: CCC

More than one election will get under way in Christchurch over the next few months.

A by-election for a Central Ward representative on the Waikura/Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board is set to take place on Friday, October 16 - a little under a month after the General Election on September 19.

Nominations for the board seat open on Thursday, July 23. Forms and information on the by-election are available at ccc.govt.nz/elections.

It follows the resignation of Sally Buck, one of the city's longest-serving elected members.

"The General Election is putting democracy on the radar this year, but it’s our community board by-election that provides a great opportunity for someone to make a contribution at the local level," Christchurch City Council electoral officer Jo Daly said.

"There are a lot of capable, committed potential leaders out there in the community.

"We are urging anyone who is considering a step into local government to get their nominations in early so that there is plenty of time to make sure everything is correct.

"While candidates must be New Zealand citizens and enrolled on the Parliamentary residential electoral roll, they don’t necessarily need to live in the Central Ward.

"However, they must be nominated for the position by two people who are enrolled locally in the Central Ward."

Nomination documents can be dropped off in person to the electoral officer at the Civic Offices, 53 Hereford St, or email them to jo.daly@ccc.govt.nz, or post them to 'The Electoral Officer, Christchurch City Council, PO Box 73016, Christchurch 8154'.

All nomination documents must arrive before Thursday, August 20.

The by-election will be conducted by postal vote. Voting papers will be sent to enrolled Central Ward residents and ratepayers from September 24.

Voting closes at noon on October 16 - and a progress update should be available later that day.

Phone the electoral officer on 03 941 8581, 027 236 9052 or email jo.daly@ccc.govt.nz for more information.