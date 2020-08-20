Non-fatal shooting was justified, police watchdog rules

The dramatic shoot-out with police in a residential Christchurch street was witnessed by several locals. Photo: Supplied

The police watchdog has found that officers were justified in shooting an armed man when a pursuit ended on a residential Christchurch street.

Three days earlier, police had chased a car in the area but abandoned the pursuit when they were fired upon. None of the occupants were apprehended at this time.

On February 26, an officer saw a man in the same car and a pursuit ensued, with police using tyre spikes to immobilise the car.

The driver, Tolu Ma'anaiama, continued driving at a low speed waving a shotgun out of the window. He then stopped in a residential area and got out of the car.

During the exchange that followed, he fired two shots at officers.

Three police officers then fired a total of 35 shots between them, hitting the man twice. No other person was injured.

The fleeing driver later claimed it was a desperate "suicide by cop" attempt and was jailed for nine years.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that police were justified in firing at him to defend themselves and others.

The use of the police dog was also justified as it enabled officers to carry out the arrest.

Some officers breached policy by not reporting they were armed and not wearing ballistic body armour.

"The man used lethal force to resist police, posing a risk to the officers and to members of the public," said Authority Chair, Judge Colin Doherty.

"Officers had little option but to respond, using their firearms to overcome and incapacitate the man."

Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price said a debrief was held after the incident where staff received further training around wearing ballistic body armour and appropriate reporting when armed.

Price said every day police are in the community and put in high-pressure situations.

These officers were simply ensuring the safety of the community they serve, he said.

"I remain extremely proud of the police officers' actions as they faced a dynamic and dangerous situation," he said.

"This was an unpredictable incident and the actions of the attending officers are something the whole community can be proud of as their sole intent was to ensure their own safety and the safety of the community.

"Any attack on police is an attack on us all and I'm extremely grateful that those attending officer's responded in a justified manner and were not seriously harmed."