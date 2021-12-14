North Canterbury schoolgirl murderer closer to release from prison

Ziggy Stardust Buckeridge was found guilty of murdering Julie Sands (above) in 1992. Photo: Supplied

A man who murdered a North Canterbury schoolgirl and buried her in a shallow grave – placing an old car bonnet and a dead cat on top of her crude resting place – has been refused parole but is potentially nearing release.

Julie Sands, 14, went missing from Rangiora on Anzac Day in 1992.

Ziggy Stardust Buckeridge, then 30, helped in the search for the teenager before confessing four days later to police that he had killed her and leading them to where he had tried to conceal her body.

Sands had been stabbed in the chest and her throat was cut.

Buckeridge would later deny a charge of murdering Julie but in October 1992 a jury found him guilty of the crime, and of unlawful sexual intercourse with his victim.

He was sentenced to life in prison.

Buckeridge has been released on parole twice before, but has been recalled to prison both times for breaching his conditions in 2005 and 2011.

The 60-year-old appeared before the parole board in March and in a decision recently released by board chairperson Sir Ron Young, Buckeridge is to remain in the Otago Corrections Facility.

Buckeridge, who also has a rape conviction from 1984, has transferred from Christchurch Men’s Prison because victim concerns ensured he could not be released in that city.

The board considered Buckeridge, who is working on a timber processing apprenticeship, at moderate risk of both violent and sexual offending but they have a location in mind for Buckeridge to be released “in the longer term”.

“The proposal is over the next few months to have regular visits to (witheld) so he can become familiar with the organisation and his potential release address and (witheld) can become familiar with him.

“A release date in six to 12 months might be available from (witheld)’s perspective,” Young said.

Buckeridge was “enthusiastic to be released there (witheld) and highly motivated” while in the short time he had been in Otago prison “he seems to have behaved and has a job within the prison that he has very positive comments from”.

Young said Buckeridge would need to be reviewed by a psychologist immediately before his release and he will need to have an alcohol and drug support group on release.

“All that is in the future. In the meantime, we are satisfied Mr Buckeridge remains an undue risk . . . we will see him again by the end of April 2022,” Young said.