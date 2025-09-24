Nuk crossing Nullabor for child cancer

Nuk ​Korako ​is ​cycling ​from ​Perth ​to ​Melbourne​ to ​raise ​funds ​for ​child ​cancer. ​He​ ​set ​off​ from​ Perth ​Children’s​ Hospital ​on ​Saturday. Photo: Supplied

Nuk Korako is back in the saddle - this time embarking on his biggest challenge yet.

The former MP and Environment Canterbury Ngāi Tahu councillor is cycling more than 3500km from Perth to Melbourne to raise funds and awareness for children facing cancer in New Zealand and Australia.

Korako, 71, set off from Perth Children’s Hospital on Saturday and headed east across the Nullabor on the ANZCARE inaugural cycle ride for child cancer.

Nuk Korako is cycling more than 3500km from Perth to Melbourne. Image: Supplied

He will average 120-150km a day for almost a month.

“Child cancer is a journey no whānau or family chooses,” said Korako.

“This ride is about giving hope, raising awareness, and reminding families in New Zealand and Australia that they are not alone.”

Children with cancer on both sides of the Tasman will benefit equally from the funds raised.

Said Child Cancer Foundation New Zealand chief executive Monica Briggs: “Every week in New Zealand, three families are told their child has cancer. In Australia, more than 750 children receive the same devastating news each year.

"Nuk’s ride is a powerful reminder that across both our nations, families facing childhood cancer need to know their community stands beside them. His incredible effort will help us continue providing essential support and hope.”

Nuk Korako helped Renee Veal with her life-changing jaw surgery. Photo: File image

Children in hospitals and schools across both countries will be able to follow Korako’s progress live each day, with satellite tracking technology.

Korako is well known for his long-distance cycling fundraisers. He cycled 1417km earlier this year to raise money for the Cholmondeley Children’s Centre, and 1570km in 2024 to support a young woman’s life-changing jaw reconstruction.

​The ANZCARE initiative – standing for Australia & New Zealand Child Cancer Advocacy, Research & Empowerment – aims to unite the two countries behind one cause.

​Korako’s flights and expenses are being covered by sponsorship, ensuring 100% of every donation goes directly to Child Cancer Foundation in New Zealand and Children’s Cancer Foundation in Australia.