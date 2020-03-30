Number of Covid-19 cases still rising in Canterbury

Three new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Canterbury over the past 24 hours, bringing the region’s total to 49.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said on Monday the new nationwide confirmed or probable cases total is 589, with 76 new cases over the last 24 hours.

Canterbury still has fewer cases than the Auckland, Southern, Waitemata, Waikato, and Capital and Coast DHB areas.

The Ministry of Health is also investigating how a cluster of cases of Covid-19 linked to a workplace in Christchurch are related.

Sixteen new cases of Covid-19 were announced in Canterbury over the weekend – six on Sunday and 10 on Saturday.

And on Sunday, New Zealand saw its first death due to the virus - a West Coast woman in her 70s.

During a live update at 1pm, Dr Bloomfield said New Zealand has two people in intensive care and three people are expected to be discharged soon.

One person is in Dunedin Hospital, with the rest in hospitals around New Zealand, including four in Wellington Hospital.

One probable case previously reported is now considered a confirmed case.

He said only 2 per cent - or 10 - of NZ's 455 cases fully tracked by the MOH are considered to have been spread by community transmission.

The majority of the other cases are travel-related.

Dr Bloomfield said people over 65, frontline health workers, pregnant women and those with respiratory conditions have priority for flu vaccinations. He asked others to be patient while they wait for vaccinations.

"You should not be seeking a vaccination or expecting to be called until at least mid-April."w

He said 18,000 vaccinations have been distributed and there is a good supply of the vaccine in NZ.

Dr Bloomfield urged people to sign up to report flu symptoms.

Total cases by DHB

As at 9.00 am, 30 March 2020

Total cases by DHB, as at 9.00 am, 30 March 2020 DHB Total cases Auckland 91 Bay of Plenty 11 Canterbury 49 Capital and Coast 57 Counties Manukau 40 Hawke's Bay 12 Hutt Valley 13 Lakes 9 MidCentral 11 Nelson Marlborough 20 Northland 9 South Canterbury 7 Southern 83 Tairāwhiti 1 Taranaki 11 Waikato 76 Wairarapa 5 Waitemata 78 West Coast 3 Whanganui 3 Total 589

Total cases by age and gender

Total cases by age as at 9.00 am, 30 March 2020

Total cases by gender as at 9.00 am, 30 March 2020

Total cases by ethnicity

Ethnicity No. of cases Asian 47 European or Other 430 Māori 27 Middle Eastern / Latin American / African 17 Pacific People 14 Unknown 54

Ethnicity numbers of all cases as at 9.00 am, 30 March 2020