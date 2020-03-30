Monday, 30 March 2020

Number of Covid-19 cases still rising in Canterbury

    By Jess Gibson
    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    Three new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Canterbury over the past 24 hours, bringing the region’s total to 49.

    Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said on Monday the new nationwide confirmed or probable cases total is 589, with 76 new cases over the last 24 hours.

    Canterbury still has fewer cases than the Auckland, Southern, Waitemata, Waikato, and Capital and Coast DHB areas.

    The Ministry of Health is also investigating how a cluster of cases of Covid-19 linked to a workplace in Christchurch are related.

    Sixteen new cases of Covid-19 were announced in Canterbury over the weekend – six on Sunday and 10 on Saturday.

    And on Sunday, New Zealand saw its first death due to the virus - a West Coast woman in her 70s.

    During a live update at 1pm, Dr Bloomfield said New Zealand has two people in intensive care and three people are expected to be discharged soon.

    One person is in Dunedin Hospital, with the rest in hospitals around New Zealand, including four in Wellington Hospital.

    One probable case previously reported is now considered a confirmed case.

    He said only 2 per cent - or 10 - of NZ's 455 cases fully tracked by the MOH are considered to have been spread by community transmission.

    The majority of the other cases are travel-related.

    Dr Bloomfield said people over 65, frontline health workers, pregnant women and those with respiratory conditions have priority for flu vaccinations. He asked others to be patient while they wait for vaccinations.

    "You should not be seeking a vaccination or expecting to be called until at least mid-April."w

    He said 18,000 vaccinations have been distributed and there is a good supply of the vaccine in NZ.

    Dr Bloomfield urged people to sign up to report flu symptoms.

    Total cases by DHB

    As at 9.00 am, 30 March 2020

    Total cases of COVID-19 by DHB, at 30 March

    Map of cases by DHB

    Total cases by DHB, as at 9.00 am, 30 March 2020
    DHBTotal cases
    Auckland91
    Bay of Plenty11
    Canterbury49
    Capital and Coast57
    Counties Manukau40
    Hawke's Bay12
    Hutt Valley13
    Lakes9
    MidCentral11
    Nelson Marlborough20
    Northland9
    South Canterbury7
    Southern83
    Tairāwhiti1
    Taranaki11
    Waikato76
    Wairarapa5
    Waitemata78
    West Coast3
    Whanganui3
    Total589

     

    Total cases by age and gender

    Total cases of COVID-19 in NZ by ageTotal cases by age as at 9.00 am, 30 March 2020

     

    Total cases of COVID-19 by sex at 30 MarchTotal cases by gender as at 9.00 am, 30 March 2020

    Total cases by ethnicity

    EthnicityNo. of cases
    Asian47
    European or Other430
    Māori27
    Middle Eastern / Latin American / African17
    Pacific People14
    Unknown54

    Ethnicity percentages of COVID-19 cases by sex at 29 March

    Ethnicity numbers of all cases as at 9.00 am, 30 March 2020

     

    life_in_bubble_banner2.jpg