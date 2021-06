Juliet Moses. Photo: Screengrab / YouTube

New Zealand Jewish Council spokesperson Juliet Moses is standing by comments she made at the anti-terrorism hui in Christchurch on Tuesday.

The Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand led a walkout from the hui after Moses referenced a pro-Hezbollah rally in Auckland in 2018, saying leaders should be consistent in condemning terrorism.

Federation chairperson Abdur Razzaq told RNZ's Morning Report on Wednesday the politicisation of the event had been inappropriate and divisive.

She spoke to Susie Ferguson: