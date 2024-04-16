Occupants 'ejected' from vehicle after crash

Three people were taken to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries after being "ejected from a vehicle" in a crash on Banks Peninsula.

Police and emergency services were called to the crash on Governors Bay Rd, Te Rāpaki-o-Te Rakiwhakaputa, about 10.30pm on Monday.

The occupants were “ejected from a vehicle that crashed”, police said.

An investigation into the cause of the crash was continuing.

Hato Hone St John sent three ambulances to the scene and transported three patients to Christchurch Hospital - all in a "serious condition".

A fire crew from the Governors Bay station also attended the crash.