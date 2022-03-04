Friday, 4 March 2022

Updated 10.50 am

Occupants escape house fire

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    The occupants of a house that caught fire in east Christchurch this morning managed to get out of the burning building.

    The fire broke out in the two-storey house on Eastwood Rise about 10am on Friday.

    A witness at the scene said the house was "well involved" in fire and flames could be seen jumping from the windows.

    Fire and Emergency NZ crews had the blaze under control by 11am.

    A Fenz spokesperson said people were home when the fire started, but they managed to get out safely.

    thumbnail_image_2_1.jpg

    The fire at the Eastwood Rise house broke out about 10am on Friday. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    The fire at the Eastwood Rise house broke out about 10am on Friday. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    Three appliances from the Anzac station and an ambulance were called to fire.

    One person with minor injuries was treated at the scene by St John.

    The blaze started on the first floor of the house, but rapidly spread to the second storey as firefighters arrived.

    The fire is not thought to be suspicious at this stage. Eastwood Rise was closed to traffic at 10.30am.

    thumbnail_image_1_4.jpg

    The house fire on Eastwood Rise in Waimairi Beach. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    The house fire on Eastwood Rise in Waimairi Beach. Photo: Geoff Sloan

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter