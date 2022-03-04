Occupants escape house fire

The occupants of a house that caught fire in east Christchurch this morning managed to get out of the burning building.

The fire broke out in the two-storey house on Eastwood Rise about 10am on Friday.

A witness at the scene said the house was "well involved" in fire and flames could be seen jumping from the windows.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews had the blaze under control by 11am.

A Fenz spokesperson said people were home when the fire started, but they managed to get out safely.

thumbnail_image_2_1.jpg The fire at the Eastwood Rise house broke out about 10am on Friday. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Three appliances from the Anzac station and an ambulance were called to fire.

One person with minor injuries was treated at the scene by St John.

The blaze started on the first floor of the house, but rapidly spread to the second storey as firefighters arrived.

The fire is not thought to be suspicious at this stage. Eastwood Rise was closed to traffic at 10.30am.