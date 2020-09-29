Tuesday, 29 September 2020

8.30 am

Occupants leave scene after car hits bank

    By Devon Bolger
    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    A car collided with a bank near Christchurch early this morning but the occupants of the vehicle were nowhere to be found once police arrived.

    A police spokeswoman said they received a report of the incident near the intersection of Dyers Pass and Governors Bay Rds about 4am on Tuesday.

    "When emergency services arrived the occupant or occupants had left," she said.

    The spokeswoman said police are investigating the crash.

    Police conducted traffic control until a tow tuck arrived about 5am.

    It comes after one person suffered moderate injuries when a car went down a bank on Bridle Path Rd in Ferrymead on Monday.

    The drop is about 4m. A person was seriously injured after their car went off a bank on the same stretch of road in June.

     

