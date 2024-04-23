Oldest surviving former Lyttelton fire chief hands over medals to brigade

John Fogarty received a Queen's Service Medal in 1975. Other medals were awarded for his five-year fire service milestone, life membership, long service and good conduct, and awards for his waterway competitions. Photo: Supplied

The service medals of the oldest surviving former Lyttelton fire chief have been accepted by the brigade in recognition of his long service.

Fogarty presenting his medals to the new Lyttelton chief fire officer Dwayne Pool. Photo: Supplied

John Fogarty, 93, wanted to display his medals at the fire station.

He served in the brigade from 1946 to 1977 and received a Queen’s Service Medal in 1975 for his long service to the community and leadership of the brigade.

“We wanted to honour him for his service and receive his service medals to look after them for safekeeping,” said chief fire officer Dwayne Pool.

Forgarty served as the brigade’s senior station officer from 1972 until his retirement.

The role was equivalent to the modern chief fire officer role.

Pool accepted the medals for the brigade in a ceremony, where Fogarty gave a presentation on his awards with family support.

Fogarty and his daughter Christine had approached

Pool about permanently displaying the medals in the station.

The Lyttelton Volunteer Fire Brigade honoured John Fogarty, the oldest surviving former Lyttelton fire chief, and accepted his medals for display at the station. Photo: Supplied

Other medals in the display case include accolades for Fogarty’s life membership, long service and good conduct, and awards for waterway (hose running and pump operating) competitions.

The case will soon hold pride of place when it is hung at the station.

“I hope the takeaway when people look at it will be recognising John’s long service and commitment to the brigade and community.”

Pool hopes Fogarty’s example will encourage younger members to stay with the brigade for longer.