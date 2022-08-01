Monday, 1 August 2022

One arested after Christchurch bar fights

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    A 46-year-old man has been arrested following an alleged serious assault on a security guard at a Christchurch bar over the weekend.

    Police were called to a premises on Oxford Tce in the early hours of Sunday morning.

    A 46-year-old man will appear in court on Friday charged with injuring with intent to injure in relation to the assault.

    In a separate incident, a Christchurch man was taken to hospital in a critical condition after being assaulted in a bar on Hereford St.

    The offender left the scene and police have yet to locate the person involved.

    The victim in that attack is in a stable condition at Christchurch Hospital.

    Police say the two assaults are not linked.

    NZ Herald

