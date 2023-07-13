One arrested after central city assault

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person was arrested after an alleged assault at a Christchurch intersection on Wednesday.
A police spokesperson said they received reports of two people acting in a disorderly manner at the Colombo and Lichfield Sts intersection about 11.45am.
The spokesperson said one person was assaulted.
There were no reported injuries. One person was taken into custody and charges were being considered.