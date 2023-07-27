One arrested after central city car-jacking

A person has been taken into custody after a car-jacking in central Christchurch this morning.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the incident on Cambridge Tce about 6.50am on Thursday.

Police received a report a person’s vehicle had been stolen by a car-jacker. The offender allegedly removed the person from the vehicle before fleeing.

Police tracked the vehicle to Queenspark Drive, Parklands, where one person was taken into custody.

“Enquiries are ongoing and charges are being considered,” the spokesperson said.