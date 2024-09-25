One arrested after police raid Ferrymead property

An armed police raid in Christchurch on Tuesday afternoon ended with the arrest of a 35-year-old man.

Police surrounded a property near the corner of Ferry Rd and Settlers Cres, Ferrymead, just before 4pm on Tuesday, reported chrislynchmedia.com.

A police spokesperson said a man with a warrant out for his arrest was located at the address off Ferry Rd.

The 35-year-old man was taken into custody and is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court.

Police were seen entering the property from the front and back entrances while another officer was stationed on the roof, Chris Lynch Media reported.