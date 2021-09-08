One arrested after report of person with gun at Christchurch Hospital

Armed police were called to an incident at Christchurch Hospital this morning.

An eyewitness says a man entered the Christchurch Outpatients building on Oxford Tce about 10.30am on Wednesday and allegedly threatened to shoot someone.

A person has been arrested after reports of a firearm at Christchurch Hospital. Photo: Supplied

A police spokesperson said they received a report of a person with a gun at the outpatients building.

Armed police attended as a precaution but found no firearms were involved.

One person has been arrested.

Photo: Geoff Sloan

Canterbury District Health Board chief executive Dr Peter Bramley said police were called to an incident involving a patient at the outpatients building this morning.

The incident has now been resolved and there are no roadblocks in place.

Police near Christchurch Hospital on Wednesday. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Patients should attend their appointments on the Christchurch Hospital campus as planned, he said.

-Additional reporting NZ Herald