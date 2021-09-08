One arrested after report of person with gun at Christchurch Hospital

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
An eyewitness says a man entered the Christchurch Outpatients building on Oxford Tce about 10.30am on Wednesday and allegedly threatened to shoot someone.
A police spokesperson said they received a report of a person with a gun at the outpatients building.
Armed police attended as a precaution but found no firearms were involved.
One person has been arrested.
Canterbury District Health Board chief executive Dr Peter Bramley said police were called to an incident involving a patient at the outpatients building this morning.
The incident has now been resolved and there are no roadblocks in place.
Patients should attend their appointments on the Christchurch Hospital campus as planned, he said.
-Additional reporting NZ Herald