Wednesday, 8 September 2021

One arrested after report of person with gun at Christchurch Hospital

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Armed police were called to an incident at Christchurch Hospital this morning.

    An eyewitness says a man entered the Christchurch Outpatients building on Oxford Tce about 10.30am on Wednesday and allegedly threatened to shoot someone.

    A person has been arrested after reports of a firearm at Christchurch Hospital. Photo: Supplied
    A police spokesperson said they received a report of a person with a gun at the outpatients building.

    Armed police attended as a precaution but found no firearms were involved.

    One person has been arrested.

    Photo: Geoff Sloan
    Canterbury District Health Board chief executive Dr Peter Bramley said police were called to an incident involving a patient at the outpatients building this morning.

    The incident has now been resolved and there are no roadblocks in place.

    Police near Christchurch Hospital on Wednesday. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    Patients should attend their appointments on the Christchurch Hospital campus as planned, he said.

    -Additional reporting NZ Herald

     

     

     

