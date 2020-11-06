One critical, school in lockdown after Christchurch stabbing

Police at the scene in Christchurch. Photo: NZ Herald

Police in Christchurch this afternoon remain at the scene of an assault that has left one person critically injured.

Police were called to an address on Hei Hei Rd about 12.25pm following a report of an assault.

A St John spokesman has confirmed a person is in critical condition.

A nearby resident said he understood a man had been stabbed.

He said he came home from work to find lines of police cars outside his home.

Two police officers were guarding the end of Stoneycroft lane, a private road alongside the school.

Neighbours told The New Zealand Herald they had no idea what happened.

A police spokeswoman said a number of people were assisting police with their enquiries.

"Cordons are currently in place on Hei Hei Road while Police work to establish the circumstances of the incident," a police spokeswoman said.

St Bernadette's School was in lockdown this afternoon, and said everyone was "safe and sound" but students were being picked up by parents.