One dead after crash in Canterbury

A person has died after a crash in Canterbury last night.

A man was critically injured in the two-vehicle crash on Wairiri Rd, Glentunnel, in the Selwyn district about 10.50pm, police said.

"When police arrived one person was located critically injured while another had received moderate injuries," said a police spokesperson.

"A rescue helicopter was dispatched, but the critically injured man died before being transported to hospital."

The road was closed for a number of hours while the serious crash unit examined the scene. It has now reopened.