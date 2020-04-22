Wednesday, 22 April 2020

Updated 7.30 am

One dead after crash in Canterbury

    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    A person has died after a crash in Canterbury last night.

    A man was critically injured in the two-vehicle crash on Wairiri Rd, Glentunnel, in the Selwyn district about 10.50pm, police said.

    "When police arrived one person was located critically injured while another had received moderate injuries," said a police spokesperson.

    "A rescue helicopter was dispatched, but the critically injured man died before being transported to hospital."

    The road was closed for a number of hours while the serious crash unit examined the scene. It has now reopened.

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter

     

    life_in_bubble_banner2.jpg