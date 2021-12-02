Thursday, 2 December 2021

One dead after crash in Christchurch

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    One person has died after a crash in Christchurch yesterday evening.

    Police responded to the single-vehicle crash on Edmonton Rd, Hornby, about 5pm on Wednesday.

    A police spokesperson said they were making enquiries on behalf of the coroner.

    "The coroner will release their findings in due course."

    Meanwhile, a man has died after a grader rolled on a rural property near Millers Flat last night.

    Police last night said emergency services were alerted to the incident on Beaumont Station Rd about 8.30pm, but no information was given about the condition of the driver.

    This morning police confirmed a man had been found dead at the scene.

    A St John spokesman last night said an ambulance was called and a rescue helicopter was on standby, but both were stood down a short time later.

    "The matter is now in the hands of police," he said.

    Police say inquiries are continuing.

