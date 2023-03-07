Tuesday, 7 March 2023

7.45 pm

One dead after crash in Woolston

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    One person has died following a crash on Ferry Rd, Woolston this afternoon.

    Emergency services attended the single-vehicle crash, near Richardson Terrace, at about 4.15pm.

    "The occupant was unable to be resuscitated and sadly, died at the scene," police said. 

    The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

    The death has been referred to the Coroner.

    Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

