One dead after incident on Canterbury farm

    One person has died in a workplace incident on a Canterbury farm this morning.

    A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to a property at Newland, near Ashburton, about 10.10am on Tuesday.

    "Tragically a person was located deceased."

    Hato Hone St John sent an ambulance and rapid response vehicle to the scene.

    A St John spokesperson referred further questions to police.

    WorkSafe has also been notified about the death.

