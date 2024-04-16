One dead after incident on Canterbury farm

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person has died in a workplace incident on a Canterbury farm this morning.
A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to a property at Newland, near Ashburton, about 10.10am on Tuesday.
"Tragically a person was located deceased."
Hato Hone St John sent an ambulance and rapid response vehicle to the scene.
A St John spokesperson referred further questions to police.
WorkSafe has also been notified about the death.