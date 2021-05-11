Tuesday, 11 May 2021

One dead after Northern Motorway crash

    One person has died after a serious crash on the Northern Motorway in Christchurch today.

    A police spokesperson confirmed this afternoon a person has died following the crash in Belfast, which involved "multiple vehicles", just after noon on Tuesday.

    The serious crash unit has been examining the scene and an investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

    "At this stage the road is still closed and access to the Northern Motorway should be done via Marshland Road," the police spokesperson said.

    Earlier today, a St John spokesman said one person had been taken to Christchurch Hospital with moderate injuries but referred further queries to police.

    Police advised motorists to continue to expect delays. A bypass has been set up with access to the Northern Motorway via Marshland Rd.

    "The road is expected to be closed until about 2pm this afternoon."

    NZTA said the northbound lanes were blocked due to the crash.

    "A serious crash has closed SH1 at the end of the Western Belfast Bypass northbound at the merge point with the Northern Motorway," a NZTA spokesperson said.

    "Road users are being diverted by emergency services. Delays should be expected north of Christchurch until this has been resolved."

     

