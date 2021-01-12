One dead after trucks collide in Christchurch

Photo: ODT file

A truck driver has been killed in a crash this morning on Pound Rd in Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to the crash involving two trucks near the intersection with Roberts Rd, Islington, about 3.25am on Tuesday.

Stuff has reported the crash is between a CityCare street sweeper and a Fliway freight truck.

Police said one of the drivers died at the scene and the serious crash unit is on site.

"One of the drivers sadly died at the scene.

"The Serious Crash Unit attended and an investigation into the circumstances of the crash is under way."

A St John spokesman said one person was taken to Christchurch Hospital with minor injuries.

Pound Rd is currently closed between Waterloo Rd and Buchanans Rd and motorists are advised to use an alternative route.

- Additional reporting NZ Herald