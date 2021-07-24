Saturday, 24 July 2021

One dead in crash near Lyttelton

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    One person is dead after a crash near Lyttelton last night.

    Police said they were alerted to the single-car crash on Governors Bay Rd, near Rapaki Bay, about 8.50pm.

    An initial statement last night said two people had been injured, one seriously, but in an update this morning police confirmed one person died at the scene.

    The road was closed between Omaru Rd and Sandy Beach Rd, and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

    The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and an investigation is under way. 

