One dead in fire at Christchurch property

    Emergency services were called to the Te Maru Place property in Redwood at about 12.40am. Photo: George Heard
    A person has died in a fire at a home and caravan in the Christchurch suburb of Redwood overnight.

    Emergency services were called to the Te Maru Place property in Redwood at about 12.40am.

    Police say a person was found deceased in a caravan that had been destroyed by the fire.

    A home and caravan in Te Maru Pl, Redwood, were damaged by fire overnight. Photo: NZ Herald

    The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

    A scene guard has been in place overnight and police and Fire and Emergency NZ investigators will be carrying out a scene examination this morning, they said.

    The blaze has sen the suburban street cordoned off by police.

    At least two fire trucks were at the scene in the early hours of the morning.

     
