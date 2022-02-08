Tuesday, 8 February 2022

One injured as car crashes into Christchurch motel unit

    A car went through the front window of a motel unit at Garden City Motels this evening. Photo via NZ Herald
    A person sustained serious injuries when their vehicle went through the front window of a motel unit in Christchurch this evening.

    The incident occurred at Garden City Motels on Main North Rd, Redwood at 6.15pm.

    A police spokesperson confirmed a vehicle had gone through the front of a motel unit.

    "The occupant of vehicle was initially reported as trapped, with serious injuries."

    A St John spokesperson said one patient was transported to Christchurch Hospital with injuries.

    A witness said two fire appliances, two ambulances and two police vehicles attended.

