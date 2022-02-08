One injured as car crashes into Christchurch motel unit

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The incident occurred at Garden City Motels on Main North Rd, Redwood at 6.15pm.
A police spokesperson confirmed a vehicle had gone through the front of a motel unit.
"The occupant of vehicle was initially reported as trapped, with serious injuries."
A St John spokesperson said one patient was transported to Christchurch Hospital with injuries.
A witness said two fire appliances, two ambulances and two police vehicles attended.