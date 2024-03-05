Tuesday, 5 March 2024

One injured in motorway crash

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    The crash temporarily blocked a southbound lane on Halswell Junction Rd. Photo: NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi
    One person has been injured in a crash on Christchurch’s Southern Motorway.

    Emergency services were called to the crash near the Halswell Junction and Springs Rds roundabout just after 4pm on Monday.

    Police, a Fire and Emergency NZ crew and St John ambulance were called to the scene.

    A police spokeswoman said the crash involved a car and a bus.

    It is understood one person was extricated from a vehicle.

    A St John spokesperson said one ambulance was called to the incident.

    A patient with moderate injuries was taken to Christchurch Hospital.

     