One injured in motorway crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person has been injured in a crash on Christchurch’s Southern Motorway.
Emergency services were called to the crash near the Halswell Junction and Springs Rds roundabout just after 4pm on Monday.
Police, a Fire and Emergency NZ crew and St John ambulance were called to the scene.
A police spokeswoman said the crash involved a car and a bus.
It is understood one person was extricated from a vehicle.
A St John spokesperson said one ambulance was called to the incident.
A patient with moderate injuries was taken to Christchurch Hospital.