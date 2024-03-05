One injured in motorway crash

The crash temporarily blocked a southbound lane on Halswell Junction Rd. Photo: NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi

One person has been injured in a crash on Christchurch’s Southern Motorway.

Emergency services were called to the crash near the Halswell Junction and Springs Rds roundabout just after 4pm on Monday.

Police, a Fire and Emergency NZ crew and St John ambulance were called to the scene.

A police spokeswoman said the crash involved a car and a bus.

It is understood one person was extricated from a vehicle.

A St John spokesperson said one ambulance was called to the incident.

A patient with moderate injuries was taken to Christchurch Hospital.