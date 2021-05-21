Friday, 21 May 2021

Updated 8.30 pm

One killed in collision between truck and cyclist in Hornby

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    One person has died after a serious crash involving a truck and a cyclist at a Hornby intersection. 

    Emergency services were called to the intersection of Shands Rd and Halswell Junction Rd at about 5.30pm. 

    The serious crash was examining the scene and police have asked motorists to avoid the area if they can. 

    Waka Kotahi NZTA said both Shands Rd and Halswell Junction Rd were closed. 

    Traffic delays should be expected in the area. 

     

