One man charged as police seek witnesses to Deans Ave assault

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Christchurch earlier this month.

The assault, between two men, occurred on Deans Ave near Bartlett St between 2.30pm and 3.30pm on October 11.

The victim was injured and required medical attention, a police spokesperson said.

"Police have charged one man with injures with intent to cause grievous bodily harm."

He is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court next week.

"The investigation into the incident is ongoing and police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault or has information that could assist."