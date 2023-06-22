One person injured in two-car collision near Chch intersection

A person became trapped in a car after a collision near a Christchurch intersection last night.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the crash involving two vehicles about 8.30pm on Wednesday near the intersection of Rookwood and Bower Aves, New Brighton.

A moderately injured person was trapped in a car and one of the vehicles is understood to have rolled.

Police, Fire and Emergency NZ crews and ambulances were called to the scene.

The spokesperson said both cars were towed away.