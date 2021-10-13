One picture is worth a thousand words: Christchurch photo hunt begins

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Do you have a box of old photos at the top of the wardrobe or under the bed?
Do you think no-one would be interested in your old photos? Think again.
Christchurch City Libraries is running the annual Christchurch photo hunt during October - and wants your snaps.
The popular event is part of the Christchurch Heritage Festival from October 9 to 25.
Take your photos into your local library and they will scan and return them or you can upload photos to discoverywall.nz.
It shows a British European Airways Vickers Viscount 701 near the hanger at Christchurch Airport – surrounded by admirers.
“We really liked how this particular photograph combines being artistic with telling a great story about the crowds inspecting the planes following the London-Christchurch Air Race,” says city council head of libraries Carolyn Robertson.
“The image captures an event very much of its time and the great excitement of Christchurch being the final destination of the race.
“The air race is a well-known event but it wasn’t well represented in the digital heritage collection so this image, along with the 12 others contributed as part of this collection, provide the public with an insight into this historic event.”
Some of Mr Cone’s photos show crowds gathered outside the State Theatre, an aerial shot of Papanui High School in the 1960s and the intersection of High and Cashel Sts in 1967.
They’ve now become an important part of the libraries’ digital collection.
“Thanks to Mr Cone we now have precious photos of how Christchurch was, and some really interesting colour photos from the 1950s and 60s,” Ms Robertson says.
Mr Cone’s collection of over 80 images are available to view online at Canterbury Stories.
Photo Hunt 2021 is open to enter online until October 31.