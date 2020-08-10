Monday, 10 August 2020

10.00 am

One seriously injured after crash at Pages Rd intersection

    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    The crash at the intersection of Breezes and Pages Rds this morning. Photo: CTOC
    The crash at the intersection of Breezes and Pages Rds this morning. Photo: CTOC
    One person has been seriously injured after a two-car crash in Christchurch.

    Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Pages and Breezes Rds in Aranui about 8.20am on Monday.

    A police spokeswoman said it appeared two cars collided at the intersection.

    A St John spokesman said three people were taken to Christchurch Hospital. 

    He said one person was seriously injured, one was moderately injured and another had minor injuries.

    No-one was trapped in the vehicles after the crash and the intersection was reopened about 9.30am.

     

    suv-updated-banner.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter