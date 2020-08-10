One seriously injured after crash at Pages Rd intersection

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Pages and Breezes Rds in Aranui about 8.20am on Monday.
A police spokeswoman said it appeared two cars collided at the intersection.
A St John spokesman said three people were taken to Christchurch Hospital.
He said one person was seriously injured, one was moderately injured and another had minor injuries.
No-one was trapped in the vehicles after the crash and the intersection was reopened about 9.30am.