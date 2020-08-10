One seriously injured after crash at Pages Rd intersection

The crash at the intersection of Breezes and Pages Rds this morning. Photo: CTOC

One person has been seriously injured after a two-car crash in Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Pages and Breezes Rds in Aranui about 8.20am on Monday.

A police spokeswoman said it appeared two cars collided at the intersection.

A St John spokesman said three people were taken to Christchurch Hospital.

He said one person was seriously injured, one was moderately injured and another had minor injuries.

No-one was trapped in the vehicles after the crash and the intersection was reopened about 9.30am.