One seriously injured after moped, car collide in Christchurch

    A person was seriously injured in a collision between a moped and car in Christchurch last night.

    Emergency services were called to the crash on Skyhawk Rd, Wigram, about 7.30pm on Wednesday.

    St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said one person was seriously injured and taken to Christchurch Hospital.

    Meanwhile, a cyclist was also seriously injured in Wigram yesterday in a crash involving a car about 2pm near the roundabout connecting Corsair Drive and The Runway.

    The cyclist was taken to Christchurch Hospital.

