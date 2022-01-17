Monday, 17 January 2022

One seriously injured after trucks crash, SH1 closed

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    State Highway 1 south of Christchurch has been closed in both directions this morning after a person was seriously injured in a crash involving two trucks.

    The crash happened about 7.20am on Monday at Rolleston Drive, blocking the intersection with Main South Rd.

    One person is reported to have serious injuries and a helicopter has been sent to the scene, a police spokesperson said.

    Diversions are in place at Tennyson St towards Dunns Crossing via Lowes Rd.

    Waka Kotahi NZTA said traffic is building up in the area and motorists should expect delays until the crash has been cleared.

    "SH 1 Rolleston is now closed in both directions," Waka Kotahi NZTA said. 

    "Road users should follow the directions of emergency services on site and expect delays.

    The crash has closed Rolleston Drive this morning. Photo: NZTA
    The crash has closed Rolleston Drive this morning. Photo: NZTA

    "Due to the nature of the crash, this closure is likely to remain in place for an extended period of time."

     

     

     

