Monday, 28 August 2023

One seriously injured after van rolls on North Canterbury road

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    A person has been seriously injured after a van rolled on a North Canterbury road this morning.

    Fire and Emergency NZ crews, police and an ambulance were called to Upper Sefton Rd shortly before 8.15am on Monday after reports of a crash.

    Police said the van rolled near Balcairn, north of Sefton.

    “Early indications suggest at least one person is seriously injured,” a police spokesperson said.

    Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Simon Lyford said no one was trapped as a result of the crash.

    He said all people involved were in the care of ambulance officers.

    NZ Herald