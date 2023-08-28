One seriously injured after van rolls on North Canterbury road

A person has been seriously injured after a van rolled on a North Canterbury road this morning.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews, police and an ambulance were called to Upper Sefton Rd shortly before 8.15am on Monday after reports of a crash.

Police said the van rolled near Balcairn, north of Sefton.

“Early indications suggest at least one person is seriously injured,” a police spokesperson said.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Simon Lyford said no one was trapped as a result of the crash.

He said all people involved were in the care of ambulance officers.