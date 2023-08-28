One seriously injured after van rolls on North Canterbury road

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A person has been seriously injured after a van rolled on a North Canterbury road this morning.
Fire and Emergency NZ crews, police and an ambulance were called to Upper Sefton Rd shortly before 8.15am on Monday after reports of a crash.
Police said the van rolled near Balcairn, north of Sefton.
“Early indications suggest at least one person is seriously injured,” a police spokesperson said.
Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Simon Lyford said no one was trapped as a result of the crash.
He said all people involved were in the care of ambulance officers.