One seriously injured at Christchurch workplace

One person is in a serious condition after an incident at a Christchurch workplace this morning.

St John sent two ambulances to the scene on Jipcho Rd, Wigram, in response to the incident which occurred about 10am.

One patient was transported to Christchurch hospital in a serious condition.

A police spokesperson they were notified of the incident at 10.16am on Friday.

WorkSafe has also been notified.