Initial indications are that one person is seriously injured. Photo: George Heard

One person has been seriously injured in a crash on State Highway 1 in Christchurch this morning.

Emergency services were called after a truck and car collided on Main South Rd near Foremans Rd about 6.50am on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said initial indications were that one person has serious injuries.

Photo: George Heard

The road is blocked and motorists are advised to expect delays in the area.

The serious crash unit has been advised.