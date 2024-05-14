One seriously injured in Summit Rd crash

One person was taken to hospital in a serious condition after a crash in Christchurch last night.

Police were called to the crash on Summit Rd, near Gebbies Pass Rd, about 11pm on Monday.

It is understood the vehicle rolled after the single-vehicle crash, Chris Lynch Media reported.

Hato Hone St John sent an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle.

A spokesperson said a patient was transported to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition

The crash scene was cleared by 1.30am.